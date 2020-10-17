Eight Capital Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NGD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1886282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

