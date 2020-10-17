Eight Capital Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5619952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

