Eight Capital Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$225.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Franco Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Franco Nevada stock opened at C$185.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 11.99. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$105.93 and a one year high of C$222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion and a PE ratio of 166.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$188.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.53.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 3.0565605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total value of C$2,084,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,471,565.30. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total value of C$997,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,052.21.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

