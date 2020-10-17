Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 3.1%

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) was down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 53,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 367,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.00 million and a P/E ratio of -24.12.

Get Ely Gold Royalties alerts:

In other Ely Gold Royalties news, Director Ronald Husband sold 27,500 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 969,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,745,901.

About Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ely Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ely Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.