Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB cut Emera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

EMA opened at C$56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. Emera has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0102463 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.637 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

