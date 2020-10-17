Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s (ENB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB restated their neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.17.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

ENB opened at C$38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.87. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7483411 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.