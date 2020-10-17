Entegris Inc (ENTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 18th

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th.

ENTG stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. CL King lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

