Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 131 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for approximately 0.2% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

