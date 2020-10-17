Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $47,894,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

