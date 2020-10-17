Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.15.

TSE:ERO opened at C$19.60 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

