Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

