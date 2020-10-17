ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

