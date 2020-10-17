Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $172.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Everest Re’s have underperformed the industry year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Nonetheless, its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, long-term operating performance, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RE. Bank of America began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everest Re Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.67.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

