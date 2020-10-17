Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) Trading Down 1%

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 6,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

About Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

