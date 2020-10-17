Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of FAST opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $564,625.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Fastenal by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

