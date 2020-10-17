Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,243,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $163,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 308,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,204,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock worth $173,814,004. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

