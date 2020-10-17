Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Fastly stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $173,814,004. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

