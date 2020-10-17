Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $212.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.50.

RACE opened at $192.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.83. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 486.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

