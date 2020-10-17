Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,176.03 ($28.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.68. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,437 ($31.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,514,788.93).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.