Financial Comparison: Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) versus Mercury Systems (OTCMKTS:MRCY)

Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) and Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Systems has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diguang International Development and Mercury Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A Mercury Systems 10.76% 7.92% 6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mercury Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diguang International Development and Mercury Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercury Systems $796.61 million 5.49 $85.71 million $1.92 40.68

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diguang International Development and Mercury Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Mercury Systems has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diguang International Development Company Profile

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS. It also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to enhance development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, the company offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

