Financial Contrast: Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) vs. Era Group (OTCMKTS:ERA)

Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) and Era Group (NYSE:ERA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bristow Group and Era Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Era Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Era Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.74%. Given Era Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Era Group is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A Era Group $226.06 million 2.19 -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Era Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Era Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A Era Group -2.10% -1.07% -0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Era Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Era Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Era Group beats Bristow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates. As of December 31, 2018, it owned a total of 108 helicopters, including 9 heavy helicopters, 46 medium helicopters, 23 light twin engine helicopters, and 30 light single engine helicopters. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

