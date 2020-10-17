Financial Survey: Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) vs. istar (NYSE:STAR)

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and istar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 7 5 0 2.31 istar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $48.18, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. istar has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given istar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe istar is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and istar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.47 $176.07 million $3.69 10.17 istar $479.50 million 1.88 $324.04 million $3.73 3.22

istar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. istar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. istar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and istar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of istar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% istar -12.94% -5.85% -1.36%

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats istar on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

