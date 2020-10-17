FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) Shares Up 7%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) shares shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTACU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

