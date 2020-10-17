First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.35.

NYSE AG opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.30. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $40,217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $4,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3,120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 249,883 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 155.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 213,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

