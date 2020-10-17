First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $298.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $260.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.