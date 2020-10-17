First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 600 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

NYSE:APO opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

