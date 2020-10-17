First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $228,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Shares of DE stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

