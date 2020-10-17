First National Bank Sioux Falls Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

