First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

