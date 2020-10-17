Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) stock opened at C$54.44 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$41.52 and a 12 month high of C$59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.05.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8715553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

