Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $5,997,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $63.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

