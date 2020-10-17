FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FSNUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

FRESENIUS SE &/S stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

