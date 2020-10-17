Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank raised Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

