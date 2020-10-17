GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

