GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 4,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP.PB)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.