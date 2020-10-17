General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1,820.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 178,262 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

