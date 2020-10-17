General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

General Motors stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in General Motors by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 53,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in General Motors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,301,000 after buying an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

