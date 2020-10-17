Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 25,861 Shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) Stock

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) (ASX:BAF) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 25,861 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,559.37 ($16,828.12).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,373 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,269.43 ($15,192.45).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 154,075 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,054.18 ($100,038.70).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 130,608 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$118,330.85 ($84,522.03).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,562 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,118.30 ($17,227.35).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,542 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$23,967.43 ($17,119.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 24,001 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$21,768.91 ($15,549.22).

On Monday, September 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 26,631 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$24,047.79 ($17,177.00).

On Friday, September 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,155 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$24,222.26 ($17,301.61).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 28,301 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$24,819.98 ($17,728.56).

On Monday, September 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 33,573 shares of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$29,678.53 ($21,198.95).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.70.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF.AX)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

