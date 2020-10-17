Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

