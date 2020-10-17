Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

