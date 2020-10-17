Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

