Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a P/E ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

