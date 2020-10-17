Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

LAND stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 0.71. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

