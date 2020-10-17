Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

