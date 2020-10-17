Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.17.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $530.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.66. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 104.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

