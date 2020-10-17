Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by 59.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of GS stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

