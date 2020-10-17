Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $225.00 Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BA. 140166 dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.82.

BA stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

