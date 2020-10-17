Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

