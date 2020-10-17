Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$18,540,000.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.54 ($13.24), for a total value of A$18,540,000.00 ($13,242,857.14).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$14.11.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

