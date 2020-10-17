Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $984,385.44 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $3,153,412.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,812 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,876,013.84.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,977 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $2,291,496.21.

On Friday, September 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 19,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $1,920,041.24.

On Monday, August 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 22,698 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,381,928.12.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $3,485,438.81.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 17,691 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,892,760.09.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

